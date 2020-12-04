Extra beds, ventilators available at Nishtar hospital: Dr Aftab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Intensive Care Ward (ICU) Incharge at Nishtar Hospital Dr Aftab Ahmed Friday said that extra beds and ventilators were available at the hospital to provide medical treatment to coronavirus affected patients.

Talking to APP here, Dr Aftab Ahmed said he was performing as incharge of Corona ward at Nishtar Hospital from the month of June and faced very critical conditions.

He said the administration made special arrangements on urgent basis during the first wave of the deadly virus as there were minimum resources and arrangements to deal the patients. He added that the hospital administration have made best arrangements to deal with the second wave of the deadly virus.

Dr Aftab told this news agency that 54 ventilators were available at coronavirus ward where 44 were operational while ten were still in reserve. Similarly, he said, the capacity of beds had also been increased to 94 out of which 61 were in the use of patients while 33 were in reserve.

He informed that new monitors have been installed at the ward to better care of patients. He said the hospital administration utilizing all possible resources to ensure best arrangements for medical treatment of corona patients.