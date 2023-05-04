UrduPoint.com

Extra-curricular Activities Held For Youth In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Extra-curricular activities held for youth in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :A range of extra-curricular activities was organized across the Balochistan province on Thursday to engage the local youth and students.

According to a message received here, two speech competitions were organized at districts Hub and Nushki in which over 160 individuals participated.

Meanwhile, four football matches were played on Thursday at districts Panjgur and Kech where over 410 spectators enjoyed the matches.

Two seminars on "My Constitution is My Freedoms Guarantee" were also organized at districts Kharan and Harnai in which over 240 individuals participated.

Likewise, two cricket matches were played at districts Chagai. Over 110 spectators enjoyed the matches.

A Youth Festival was also organized at Sibi in which over 150 individuals participated.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Balochistan Sibi Chagai Harnai Kharan Nushki Panjgur Hub

Recent Stories

DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business le ..

DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business leaders in London

27 minutes ago
 UAE government launches &#039;Machines can See&#03 ..

UAE government launches &#039;Machines can See&#039; Summit visualising future o ..

28 minutes ago
 Kuwait and NDMA Pakistan to Collaborate for Disast ..

Kuwait and NDMA Pakistan to Collaborate for Disaster Mitigation

1 hour ago
 Kuwait crude oil price dips US$4.97 to US$76 pb

Kuwait crude oil price dips US$4.97 to US$76 pb

1 hour ago
 DEWA is first government entity in Dubai to add Sa ..

DEWA is first government entity in Dubai to add Samsung Pay to its digital servi ..

1 hour ago
 The decision of the High Court to retain Chaudhry ..

The decision of the High Court to retain Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as the Preside ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.