Extra-curricular activities held for youth in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :A range of extra-curricular activities was organized across the Balochistan province on Thursday to engage the local youth and students.

According to a message received here, two speech competitions were organized at districts Hub and Nushki in which over 160 individuals participated.

Meanwhile, four football matches were played on Thursday at districts Panjgur and Kech where over 410 spectators enjoyed the matches.

Two seminars on "My Constitution is My Freedoms Guarantee" were also organized at districts Kharan and Harnai in which over 240 individuals participated.

Likewise, two cricket matches were played at districts Chagai. Over 110 spectators enjoyed the matches.

A Youth Festival was also organized at Sibi in which over 150 individuals participated.