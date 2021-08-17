Extra high measures for security of people in Sukkur

District adminstration Sukkur on Tuesday has taken extra-high measures for the security of the people and places of worships and mourning processions

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :District adminstration Sukkur on Tuesday has taken extra-high measures for the security of the people and places of worships and mourning processions.

In this regard, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed, SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo, Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister Arslan Shaikh were actively busy in overseeing security measures in vulnerable, high security zones and had been visiting prominent venues and places of worship and mourning.

They have geared up their efforts for beefing up security, meeting the eminent scholars and clerics and keeping the law enforcement agencies on the move. Hence, following the directives of the IGP Sindh, the SSP Sukkur held a meeting with the officers at Police headquarters and Ulemas of District Peace Commitee here.

SSP reviewed the measures so far adopted for foolproof security of the mourners in queued processions on 9th of Muharram Al Haram and the Ashura 10th Muhrram.

He directed police officers that all the routes of entry and exit should be fully closed and no trade activity should be allowed along side the routes of mourning processions.

He further directed police officers that they must not allow any to park any vehicle in close vicinity of the mourning processions and the parking sites should be inspected by teams of bomb disposal squads. The closed shops along side the route of mourning procession should also be checked with explosive detecting devices.