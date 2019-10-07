UrduPoint.com
Extra-ordinary Efforts Of PIA Engineering Acknowledged

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 seconds ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 07:17 PM

A ceremony, to acknowledge and appreciate the extra-ordinary efforts of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Engineering in recovery of two aircraft, was held here at the Airlines' head office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :A ceremony, to acknowledge and appreciate the extra-ordinary efforts of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Engineering in recovery of two aircraft, was held here at the Airlines' head office.

A PIA spokesperson said here on Monday that two aircrafts (B777 & A320) were made airworthy after a long grounding of more than 1.5 years.

As token of recognition President & CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik gave the commendation certificates and shields to the engineers who made this recovery possible.

Advisor to CEO PIA AVM Noor Abbas, Chief Technical Officer Amir Ali, Chief Supply Chain Management Amanullah Qureshi and Chief Engineer Rasheed Ahmed along with the airline officials were present during the award distribution ceremony.

