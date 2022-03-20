Extra ordinary security arrangements ensures: SSP Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :SSP Sukkur, Sanghaar Malik has directed the Sukkur Police to adopt extra-ordinary security arrangements across the district on the occasion of Pakistan Resolution Day on 23rd March 2022.

He directed that effective checking be ensured at all entry points of Sukkur city and others areas of the district, said an official of SSP office here on Sunday.

The SSP has also directed to deploy police personnel at check posts which have been established at several points and link roads.