Extra ordinary security orders during anniversary of BB

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Friday has directed the Sukkur Police to adopt extra-ordinary security arrangements across the district on the occasion of death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

He directed that effective checking be ensured at all entry points of Sukkur city and others areas of the district.

The SSP has directed the district Police to deploy police personnel at check posts which have been established on main and link roads.