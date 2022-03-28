UrduPoint.com

Extra Ordinary Security Plan Devises During Ramzan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2022 | 04:56 PM

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur, Tariq Qureshi has directed that an extra-ordinary security plan be devised for the month of Ramzan

Presiding over a meeting in this connection at his office here on Monday, he instructed that the implementation of such a plan be also ensured for the maintenance of law and order and protection of lives and property of the people.

He said that every possible measures be taken for the security of mosques, Imambargahs, Ulema and the people. These security steps are undertaken in consultation with the managements of the places of worship and places identified by them be given priority.

Uniformed and plain-clothed police personnel are deployed and police patrolling be ensured at the required places.

The DIG further directed that adequate security measures be taken for busy shopping centers and other areas. Police picketing, patrolling and snap checking would be carried out and action against criminals be intensified. Special branch officials will be also deployed for security of sensitive installation, important government and private buildings, offices, consulates, airport, railway stations and other public places.

