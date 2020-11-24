UrduPoint.com
Extracurricular Activities Essential For Students: Khaliq Hazara

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 12:20 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Sport and Culture Abdul Khaliq Hazara Monday said that extracurricular activities along with education have very crucial for improvement of the mental and physical health of the students and increasing academic ability.

He expressed these views while addressing the award ceremony of the Annual Sports Week of Tameer-E- Nau Public College. Principal of Tameer-E-Nau Public College, staff and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Addressing the function, he said extracurricular activities in educational institutions would provide opportunities to students for learning of sports during studying which would also create passion of hard working among students and move them forward to education and games.

He said that by conducting various extracurricular to impart awareness about the history of the province to the students in the educational institutions, their personality could be improved.

Therefore, it is important that extracurricular activities be conducted regularly in educational institutions, he said adding role of teachers has a very important in the formation of a developed society and with their efforts and guidance, the society is moving towards a growth and peaceful situation.

At the end of the ceremony, Adviser Abdul Khaliq also distributed prizes and shields among the students and organizers.

