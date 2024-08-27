Extrajudicial Killings And Fake Encounters Continue To Surface In IIOJK
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Extrajudicial killings and fake encounters continue to surface in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as the Narendra Modi regime’s brutal crackdown on Kashmiris shows no signs of abating.
The latest victim is Riyaz Ahmad Dar, a Kashmiri youth martyred in a fake encounter by Indian troops in Baramulla two days ago.
This incident highlights the systematic targeting of Kashmiri youth by Indian forces, emboldened by draconian laws and a culture of impunity.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report, 96,340 Kashmiris have been killed in IIOJK since 1989, including 7,347 in fake encounters and custodial deaths.
The international community’s silence on these gross human rights violations has emboldened the perpetrators, leaving Kashmiris to suffer under India’s brutal occupation.
The killing in fake encounters violates the UN Charter. The global community must take cognizance of these extrajudicial killings and hold the Modi regime accountable for gross and systematic human rights violations in IIOJK. Despite these atrocities, India cannot break the will and perseverance of Kashmiris.
Recent Stories
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Intellectuals, poets pay tribute to Singer Beejal Sindhi2 hours ago
-
Meeting focuses on resource utilization for maximum relief during prolonged rainfall2 hours ago
-
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensure seamless operatio ..3 hours ago
-
DPO visits Phularwan police station3 hours ago
-
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais4 hours ago
-
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games4 hours ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission4 hours ago
-
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city4 hours ago
-
PM for identification, strict action against terrorists involved in Balochistan’s incidents4 hours ago
-
'Planting trees is moral duty of everyone'4 hours ago
-
Matiari: DDMA meeting held, relevant departments directed to stay alert5 hours ago
-
Flux tower installed at experimental farm of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam5 hours ago