Extrajudicial Killings And Fake Encounters Continue To Surface In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Extrajudicial killings and fake encounters continue to surface in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Extrajudicial killings and fake encounters continue to surface in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as the Narendra Modi regime’s brutal crackdown on Kashmiris shows no signs of abating.

The latest victim is Riyaz Ahmad Dar, a Kashmiri youth martyred in a fake encounter by Indian troops in Baramulla two days ago.

This incident highlights the systematic targeting of Kashmiri youth by Indian forces, emboldened by draconian laws and a culture of impunity.

According to a Kashmir Media Service report, 96,340 Kashmiris have been killed in IIOJK since 1989, including 7,347 in fake encounters and custodial deaths.

The international community’s silence on these gross human rights violations has emboldened the perpetrators, leaving Kashmiris to suffer under India’s brutal occupation.

The killing in fake encounters violates the UN Charter. The global community must take cognizance of these extrajudicial killings and hold the Modi regime accountable for gross and systematic human rights violations in IIOJK. Despite these atrocities, India cannot break the will and perseverance of Kashmiris.

