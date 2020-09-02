UrduPoint.com
Extrajudicial Killings, Detentions Happening Frequently In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 09:20 AM

Extrajudicial killings, detentions happening frequently in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :the killing of 10 innocent youth in a span of just three daysproves the level of inhuman treatment meted out to the Kashmiri people by Indian troops in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir territory.

According to a report released by Kashmir Media Service, Kashmiris' every right including right to live has been snatched by Modi led fascist Indian regime with extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detentions and custodial disappearances happening every alternative day in the occupied territory.

Human rights violations have reached such an alarming proportion since revocation of Article 370 that even women and children are not spared and are subjected to worst persecution at the hands of Indian troops, the report maintained.

It added that the Kashmiris' lives, dignity and freedom were at the mercy of brutal Indian troops in the territory.

The report suggested that India was now perpetrating grave rights violations under the cover of coronavirus pandemic and was harassing international media like Aljazeera and BBC for reporting truth on the situation in disputed Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmiris' lives have been made hell by India particularly after abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

International human rights organizations like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch in their reports have also exposed Indian atrocities in the territory.

The report urged the world community to take India to task for its brutalities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

