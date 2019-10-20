Extraordinary measures being taken for durable peace in Murree; CPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana on Sunday said is the joint responsibility of the hosts and the tourists to abide by the Law in Murree. It is the responsibility of all the social sections of Murree to deal with the tourists with endurance and tolerance and this positive attitude will strengthen their business and the economy, the CPO expressed while addressing a meeting that was held to maintain law and order in Murree.

The CPO said that due to the extraordinary measures taken for peace in Murree, the complaints of the tourist have decreased and a special force is being deployed for 100 percent reduction in these complaints.

The CPO said that SP Saddar will brief him on daily basis regarding implementation of plan for maintenance of law and order in Murree. Law will have to come into action immediately and to arrest the law breakers on any violation of law in Murree, he maintained.

The CPO said that the new force to be deployed in Murree will not only protect the lives and property of the people but will also act as guides for the tourists and will provide every kind of guidance including information about the routes.