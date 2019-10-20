UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Extraordinary Measures Being Taken For Durable Peace In Murree; CPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 05:40 PM

Extraordinary measures being taken for durable peace in Murree; CPO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana on Sunday said is the joint responsibility of the hosts and the tourists to abide by the Law in Murree. It is the responsibility of all the social sections of Murree to deal with the tourists with endurance and tolerance and this positive attitude will strengthen their business and the economy, the CPO expressed while addressing a meeting that was held to maintain law and order in Murree.

The CPO said that due to the extraordinary measures taken for peace in Murree, the complaints of the tourist have decreased and a special force is being deployed for 100 percent reduction in these complaints.

The CPO said that SP Saddar will brief him on daily basis regarding implementation of plan for maintenance of law and order in Murree. Law will have to come into action immediately and to arrest the law breakers on any violation of law in Murree, he maintained.

The CPO said that the new force to be deployed in Murree will not only protect the lives and property of the people but will also act as guides for the tourists and will provide every kind of guidance including information about the routes.

Related Topics

Police Business Law And Order Murree Saddar Sunday All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority attends MIPCOM in F ..

13 minutes ago

20 leading South Korean companies confirm particip ..

1 hour ago

NYU Abu Dhabi&#039;s Arts Centre announces new lin ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi wins &#039;Best Destination - Middle Eas ..

3 hours ago

UAE continues to support displaced people in Dhale ..

5 hours ago

UAE-wide celebrations to mark One Year to Go until ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.