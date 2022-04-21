UrduPoint.com

Extraordinary Security Arrangements To Be Made On Eid-ul-Fitr: SSP

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2022 | 06:15 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sanghaar Malik has directed that extraordinary security arrangements should be made for Eid-ul-Fitr and asked for a contingency plan in this regard.

On the directives by DIGP Sukkur zone Tariq Abbas Qureshi, the SSP on Thursday instructed that Sukkur police personnel will be deployed at mosques, Eidgahs and Eid congregations at open places and Imambargahs besides central shopping centers, markets, bazars, parks, recreation places and at beach.

He directed that the deployment of the police personnel should be at conspicuous places. He also instructed that there should be police picketing in the district and at the entry and exit points especially in the city.

Arrangements will be ensured for snap checking, surveillance and patrolling in sensitive areas.

He also stressed for patrolling at highways and check posts be set up for the security of the passengers.

