Extraordinary security measures taken for peace on Ashura: Minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :The government has taken extraordinary security measures to maintain peace on Ashura Muharram-ul-Haram.

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Communication and Works/In-charge Muharram arrangements for Faisalabad district Ali Afzal Sahi while addressing a meeting of District Peace Committee at Circuit House, here on Sunday.

He said that the entire administrative machinery, including provincial ministers, was mobilized to implement Muharram security plan in an effective manner. Therefore, no negligence, lethargy or flaw would be tolerated and tight security would be provided to mourning processions and majalis on Ashura, he added.

Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Chaudhry Latif Nazar also addressed the meeting and said, "Religion islam gives a clear message of brotherhood and unity.

" Therefore, all Muslims were bound to maintain unity among their ranks and foil nefarious designs of miscreants.

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Moen Masood, Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh and City Police Officer (CPO) Malik Umar Saeed briefed the meeting about security and administrative matters.

The local parliamentarians Firdous Rai and Habqooq Gill also spoke on the occasion while Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi, Maulana Yousuf Anwar, Mufti Zia Madni, Maulana Riaz Kharal and others were also present in the meeting.