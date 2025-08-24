Open Menu

Extraordinary Security Steps Directed For Rabi-ul-Awwal Month

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2025 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar here on Sunday directed for the extraordinary security measures at the provincial level during the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

He said that extraordinary security measures should be taken at district and zonal levels for Naatiya Mahafil, Zikr, sermons, gatherings, rallies, processions and places of gatherings.

The Sindh home minister said that eminent scholars, famous political and religious figures should be taken into confidence regularly to this effect. All steps should be taken to implement the contingency plan and promote inter-religious harmony, he said adding that technical sweeping and clearance should be ensured at gathering places, passageways and other important places of the processions of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Lanjar said that special responsibility should be assigned to the policemen along with the presence of bomb disposal squads at the passageways and gathering places of the processions.

He also asked for ensuring continuous communication measures with all range districts and zones from the Command and Control Center established at the Central Police Office and other wireless control rooms.

The minister said that vehicles prohibited from parking on the procession routes should be parked at specific places.

He said that security personnel in civilian clothes should be deployed for security surveillance.

