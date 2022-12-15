UrduPoint.com

Extreme Cold Conditions Continue Across IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2022 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, sub-zero temperatures continued at the famous tourist resort of Pahalgam recording a low of minus 5.6°C on Thursday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, a meteorological department official told the media that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.2°C against the previous night's minus 3.2°C.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.6°C against minus 3.0°C on the previous night. The temperature 2.5°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

He said that Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 5.

6°C against minus 5.3°C on previous night and it was 1.8°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir's Islamabad district.

Jammu recorded a low of 7.1°C against 6.4°C on the previous night. It was 2.1°C below normal for J&K's winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 3.8°C (above normal by 2.1°C), Batote 5.2°C (1.5°C abovenormal), Katra 7.5°C (0.3°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 2.0°C (1.6°C above normal).

Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 10.6°C and Kargil minus 11.6°C, the official said. The MeT department has forecast mainly dry weather till 21 December.

