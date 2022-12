Extreme cold conditions continue across IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, sub-zero temperatures continued at the famous tourist resort of Pahalgam recording a low of minus 5.6C on Thursday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, a meteorological department official told the media that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.2C against the previous night's minus 3.2C.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.6C against minus 3.0C on the previous night. The temperature 2.5C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

He said that Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 5.

6C against minus 5.3C on previous night and it was 1.8C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir's Islamabad district.

Jammu recorded a low of 7.1C against 6.4C on the previous night. It was 2.1C below normal for J&K's winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 3.8C (above normal by 2.1C), Batote 5.2C (1.5C abovenormal), Katra 7.5C (0.3C above normal) and Bhadarwah 2.0C (1.6C above normal).

Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 10.6C and Kargil minus 11.6C, the official said. The MeT department has forecast mainly dry weather till 21 December.