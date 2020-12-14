UrduPoint.com
Extreme Cold Season Causing Enhanced Loadshedding In GB: XEN

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Executive Engineer Power Generation Gilgit Zahidullah has said that extreme cold weather has caused less power generation from 51.78 MW to 30.78 MW in Gilgit Baltistan.

He said due to heavy snowfall and chilling weather water in upstreams has decreased which was causing less power generation.

He was briefed the Deputy Commissioner/District Magistrate Gilgit Baltistan Naveed Ahmed on Monday.

Zahidullah said that power generation in Gilgit district was 51.78 MW in summer, while demand was 52.03 MW while in winter, power generation has come down to 30.

78 MW while demand has increased to 75.03 MW, due to which loadshedding has increased across the district.

He added that various projects were underway to alleviate the power generation which included Kargah, Gashu Pahut and others.

The DC stressed that electricity supply to people should be ensured at any cost besides taking immediate action against illegal power lines, special lines and electricity bills defaulters.

He asked the XEN for provision of list of staff deployed at the power houses.

