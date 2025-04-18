Open Menu

Extreme Heat Grips Nawabshah, Temperature Soars To 47 C

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Extreme heat grips Nawabshah, temperature soars to 47 C

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) A severe heatwave has engulfed Nawabshah, pushing the mercury to a scorching 47°C on Friday.

The city and its surroundings remained in the grip of an intense heatwave sweeping with temperatures soaring well above seasonal norms.

Meteorologists warn that the mercury may climb even higher in the coming days, with forecasts predicting a possible high of 49°C.

Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors during peak hours, remain hydrated, and avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun.

The district administration and health departments are on high alert, preparing for potential heat-related emergencies as the situation intensifies. Doctors have advised citizens to take necessary precautions to stay safe during this period of extreme heat.

APP/rzq/mwq

Recent Stories

PSL X: Karachi Kings et 176-run target for Quetta ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings et 176-run target for Quetta Gladiators

11 minutes ago
 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s a ..

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..

2 hours ago
 Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab p ..

LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations

3 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

3 hours ago
 LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his ple ..

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..

6 hours ago
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida ..

Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University

7 hours ago
 Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid risin ..

Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend

7 hours ago
 PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-e ..

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election

9 hours ago
 Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration ..

Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..

9 hours ago
 Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Sm ..

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..

9 hours ago
 Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan