Extreme heat hits most parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :An official of the Meteorological Department here on Sunday predicted that the temperatures exceeded to 40 degrees in 6 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, He said that Timergara, Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Pathan and Darosh were in the grip of extreme heat.

The highest temperature of 42 degrees Celsius was recorded in Dera Ismail Khan, 41 degrees Celsius in Peshawar, Dorsh, Pathan and Timergarh during the last 24 hours, the official of the Meteorological Department said.

He disclosed that there was no chance of rain in the last 24 hours and the weather would remain hot and dry in most districts of the province. He also advised needy citizens not to leave their homes in extreme heat.