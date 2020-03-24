Extreme social media outcry for lockdown reduces public trend of panic buying: Report

The surging outbreak of novel coronavirus virus (COVID-19) has increased public expression of sentiments and outcry over the social media as witnessed in Pakistan for the past seven days where #lockdownpakistan appeared as the paramount trend on various social networking sites hence making panic buying indifferent for Pakistanis active over social media in the prevailing scenario

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The surging outbreak of novel coronavirus virus (COVID-19) has increased public expression of sentiments and outcry over the social media as witnessed in Pakistan for the past seven days where #lockdownpakistan appeared as the paramount trend on various social networking sites hence making panic buying indifferent for Pakistanis active over social media in the prevailing scenario.

According to Ipsos report being managed by Ipsos Social Intelligence Analytics (SIA) arm, namely Synthesio, public awareness on the coronavirus seemed to be overwhelmingly vibrant among the educated masses having access to the social media.

The level of awareness and sensitivity observed among Pakistanis over coronavirus outbreak was conspicuous as the entire nation was sharing information and messages on different social media portals. "The top most hashtag in last 7 days, "#lockdownpakistan" seems to have influenced governments to implement actual lock down across Pakistan," the report said.

However, among the serious impacts of coronavirus pandemic "panic buying" was proved to be a serious risk for countries across the globe where in certain European countries and the United States grocery stores were, reported by media, found with empty racks and shelves.

On the other hand, panic buying of arms and ammunition had sparked in the United States after panic buying of grocery items.

The report revealed that despite being relatively less 'connected' country across middle East, North Africa (MENA) region, massive discussion was noted on Coronavirus on various social media platforms in Pakistan. "Only second to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan leads in terms of 'Volume of Conversations on Coronavirus' across whole Middle East, North Africa & Pakistan (MENAP) region during last 3 months. Trend on this topic picked the momentum from 8th March manifolds. From about 7000 mentions, it went beyond 100,000 on 23rd March. Social media users in Pakistan, are utilising these platform mostly to stay abreast of 'latest facts and figures' followed by urging each other on 'Social Distancing.'" Since, the provincial government had moved towards actual lockdown after social media hue and cry where people in certain provinces like interiors of Sindh and Punjab alongwith that of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with few access to the internet, education and awareness on social media were found least concerned about the lockdown.

