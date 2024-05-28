Extreme Weather, Heat Wave Forecast In Karachi
Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) The meteorological department on Tuesday predicted the extreme hot weather and heat wave in Karachi from tomorrow to June 1.
The spokesperson of the Meteorological Department said that the weather is likely to remain hot and humid in Karachi today.
According to the Department of Meteorology, tomorrow the weather in Karachi will likely to remain very hot and humid, on Wednesday the temperature will likely to be 40 to 42 degrees, on Thursday the weather may also remain very hot and dry, the temperature will likely to be 41 to 43 degrees Celsius.
The meteorological department says that the temperature in Badin, Thatta and Sajawal will likely to be 42 to 44 degrees Celsius in the coming days.
