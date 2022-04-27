UrduPoint.com

Extremism & Intolerance Major Challenge For Country : Samina Zehri

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2022 | 04:34 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Wednesday said the society would have to play collective role in curbing the rising incidences of intolerance and extremism which were major challenges for the country.

She expressed these views in a meeting with a youth delegation.

She strongly condemned alleged suicide bombing in Karachi in which precious lives were lost.

She said that such acts would not weaken the nation's resolve against terrorism.

The senator said that extremism, intolerance and sectarianism were the major challenges facing the society.

She said that all sections of the society had to play their due role in tackling these issue.

Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that under a well thought out plan, anti-social elements were defaming islam by putting the youth on the path of extremism and terrorism.

She said that the world would become the cradle of peace only by promoting the values of peace and respect for humanity.

She said that it was the youth who were to take over the reins of the country tomorrow and all resources would be utilized for the introduction of modern style of education in the country.

" There is a need to guide the young people in the right direction and use their abilities for the right direction. They will join the mainstream and perform services for the country," she added.

She said that the youth of Balochistan would devote their energies for the attainment of modern style of education and play their part in the development and prosperity of the country.

