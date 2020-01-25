Extremist and fascist ideology is big threat to regional peace: PM

(@fidahassanain)

PM Imran Khan has said that the world is now acknowledging the anti-democratic and fascist ideology being imposed in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) and in India.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the world has come to know the extreme Hindutva ideology of Modi-led Indian government which is being imposed in Occupied Kashmir and in India.

He shared the title headline "Intolerant India" on his Twitter account and reiterated his stance that extreme ideology of Hindutva took over India and Occupied Kashmir where the Muslims were detained. He said the Indian ideology is the biggest threat to regional peace and stability. Already eight million Kashmiris and Muslims in India are suffering because of Modi’s fascist policies, said the PM.

On Friday, Indians citizens endorsed British newspaper’s headline “Intolerant India” due to strict laws and violations of human rights by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in Occupied Kashmir and in India.

Taking to Twitter, the citizens while addressing PM Modi said that The Economist’s title for India as Intolerant India” is what Modi government achieved in 2020.

Another user tweeted that “Intolerant India” replaced “shining India”

Sushant Singh—another Twiterati, while referring to The Economist’s lead about India said that it was Modi who divided the world’s biggest democracy.

He wrote: “ Narendra Modi stokes divisions in the world’s biggest democracy. India’s 200m Muslims fear the prime minister is building a Hindu state,”.

Adarsh E Devaraj said: “How India's prime minister and his party are endangering the world's biggest democracy. Cover story of TheEconomist this week: "Intolerant India.”



British newspaper “The Economist” ran a headline “Intolerant India” while strongly criticized the Modi government policies.

Last year, the Modi government introduced anti-Muslim laws in India to deprive them of Indian citizenship and offered citizenship to the non-Muslims who are living in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.