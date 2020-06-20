Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Saturday said that the extremist behavior of Indian government is dangerous for international peace

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Saturday said that the extremist behavior of Indian government is dangerous for international peace.

Addressing the Youth Parliament via video link from Peshawar, the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman said the silence of international community over brutalities perpetrated by Indian forces on innocent Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir is raising questions.

He strongly condemned Indian atrocities and urged the youth to raise voice for Kashmiri people via social media.