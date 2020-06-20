UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Extremist Behavior Of Indian Govt Dangerous For Int'l Peace: Governor KP

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 07:57 PM

Extremist behavior of Indian Govt dangerous for Int'l peace: Governor KP

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Saturday said that the extremist behavior of Indian government is dangerous for international peace

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Saturday said that the extremist behavior of Indian government is dangerous for international peace.

Addressing the Youth Parliament via video link from Peshawar, the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman said the silence of international community over brutalities perpetrated by Indian forces on innocent Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir is raising questions.

He strongly condemned Indian atrocities and urged the youth to raise voice for Kashmiri people via social media.

Related Topics

India Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Parliament Social Media From Government

Recent Stories

SBBSW women sports awards will be held on June 21

45 seconds ago

NCOC reviews implementation of smart lockdown, SOP ..

47 seconds ago

SHO back to work after recovering from Covid-19

50 seconds ago

Ministry organises consultative meeting for prepar ..

52 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner reviews implementation of Sect ..

4 minutes ago

RPO inspects CPO office

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.