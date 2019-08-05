UrduPoint.com
Extremist Indian Government Intentions Clear: Bilawal

Mon 05th August 2019

Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir are on peak and designs of extremist Indian government have become exposed to the world

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th August, 2019) Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir are on peak and designs of extremist Indian government have become exposed to the world.

In his message on social networking site twitter, PPP Chairman said, "Atrocities in IOK unabated.

Extremist Indian government intentions clear. President must immediately summon joint session of parliament in wake of Indian aggression in IOK.

