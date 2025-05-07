Extremist Indian regime endangers regional peace, stability with its hostile actions: President

- Home
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday said that the extremist Indian regime had endangered the peace and stability of entire South Asian region and its hostile actions would have dangerous consequences for the region.
Minister of Interior of Italy Matteo Piantedosi, along with his delegation, called on the president at Aiwan-e-Sadr and discussed ways to increase bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
The president discussed with the Italian interior minister India’s unprovoked military aggression against Pakistan that had targeted innocent civilians, including women, children and the elderly.
Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Senator Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Ch Salik Hussain, Minister of State for Interior, Senator Muhammad Tallal Chaudhary, and senior government officials were also present during the meeting.
The president said that Pakistan greatly valued its ties with Italy and remained determined to improve mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse sectors.
The minister expressed condolences to the families of the martyrs who lost their lives in the Indian attack on Pakistan last night.
He remarked that he would convey Pakistan’s concerns to his government as well as the international community to end the current situation.
The visiting interior minister further stated that Pakistan and Italy were cooperating against human trafficking and terrorism.
He said that there was great scope for economic cooperation between the two countries, adding that the 160,000-strong Pakistani diaspora in Italy was well integrated and contributing positively towards Italian society and their development.
The president thanked the Italian minister for visiting Pakistan during such a critical period.
Later, the president also witnessed the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding to increase cooperation on curbing illegal migration and facilitating legal migration and labour mobility for skilled and educated Pakistani workers to Italy.
