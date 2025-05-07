Open Menu

Extremist Indian Regime Endangers Regional Peace, Stability With Its Hostile Actions: President

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Extremist Indian regime endangers regional peace, stability with its hostile actions: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday said that the extremist Indian regime had endangered the peace and stability of entire South Asian region and its hostile actions would have dangerous consequences for the region.

Minister of Interior of Italy Matteo Piantedosi, along with his delegation, called on the president at Aiwan-e-Sadr and discussed ways to increase bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president discussed with the Italian interior minister India’s unprovoked military aggression against Pakistan that had targeted innocent civilians, including women, children and the elderly.

Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Senator Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Ch Salik Hussain, Minister of State for Interior, Senator Muhammad Tallal Chaudhary, and senior government officials were also present during the meeting.

The president said that Pakistan greatly valued its ties with Italy and remained determined to improve mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse sectors.

The minister expressed condolences to the families of the martyrs who lost their lives in the Indian attack on Pakistan last night.

He remarked that he would convey Pakistan’s concerns to his government as well as the international community to end the current situation.

The visiting interior minister further stated that Pakistan and Italy were cooperating against human trafficking and terrorism.

He said that there was great scope for economic cooperation between the two countries, adding that the 160,000-strong Pakistani diaspora in Italy was well integrated and contributing positively towards Italian society and their development.

The president thanked the Italian minister for visiting Pakistan during such a critical period.

Later, the president also witnessed the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding to increase cooperation on curbing illegal migration and facilitating legal migration and labour mobility for skilled and educated Pakistani workers to Italy.

Recent Stories

Mohsin Naqvi meets Italian Interior Minister Matte ..

Mohsin Naqvi meets Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi

2 minutes ago
 Chairman NHA briefs KP Governor on key road infras ..

Chairman NHA briefs KP Governor on key road infrastructure projects

2 minutes ago
 Anti-corruption seminar held at NUST Quetta

Anti-corruption seminar held at NUST Quetta

2 minutes ago
 The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chie ..

The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral N ..

2 hours ago
 The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Fo ..

The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal You ..

2 hours ago
 EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genui ..

EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

11 hours ago
 Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

20 hours ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

20 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

20 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan