UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Extremists In PML-N Hurdle In Way Of Shahbaz Sharif's Gesture Of Reconciliation:Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 12:29 PM

Extremists in PML-N hurdle in way of Shahbaz Sharif's gesture of reconciliation:Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif was confused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif was confused.

In a tweet, the SAPM said that Shahbaz Sharif talks about reconciliation but political extremists have become a hurdle in his way.

She said that his address in the National Assembly was the proof of his confusion as on the one hand he offered Charter of Economy, while on the other hand he threatened to disrupt the government.

She said that Shahbaz Sharif was facing confusion as to listen to his jailed brother or listen to his own heart.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Threatened Firdous Ashiq Awan Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad ..

31 seconds ago

All-weather strategic cooperative partnership etch ..

33 seconds ago

Tokyo stocks close higher on US rate-cut hopes 20 ..

13 minutes ago

PNG looks to boost business, trade opportunities w ..

34 seconds ago

New study shows groundwater pumping significantly ..

36 seconds ago

President Vladimir Putin's 'Direct Line' Q&A Sess ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.