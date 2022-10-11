UrduPoint.com

Eye Camp Organised In Shabqadar, Tangi

Published October 11, 2022

Eye camp organised in Shabqadar, Tangi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The Lil Sail Wal Mehroom Foundation, in collaboration with the Khyber Eye Foundation, on Tuesday arranged a free eye camp in the remote village Bela of Tehsil Shabqadar.

A team of doctors examined 508 patients, including men, women and children.

The purpose of the eye camp was to identify eye ailments in the population and provide free medicines to the people.

The Lil Sail Wal Mehroom Foundation also arranged a free eye camp in Sakar village of Tehsil Tangi and examined 708 patients. The patients were also provided free medicines while complicated cases were referred to nearby hospitals.

