Eye camp organized for jail inmates

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) ::Al-Shifa Trust Kohat on Thursday arranged eye camps for the inmates, on the special instructions of the Superintendent District Jail Kohat, Abdul Bari.

A statement from the office of the Jail Superintendent said that 82 prisoners with eye impairments were examined at the free eye camp.

It said that 101 jail inmates were provided free-of-charge spectacle glasses while 81 prisoners were provided eyesight cure medicines.