Eye-catching 'Azadi Discount Sales' On Social Media Attracting Citizens

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :As people tend to wear green and white on 14th August to show love and respect for their beloved homeland, many eye catching E-shopping sites in country ahead of Independence day have started offering exclusive 'Azadi deals with discount rates to attract the customers.

August in Pakistan brings a lot of green and white in the country as we get ready to celebrate our Independence Day. White and green balloons, Pakistani flags, badges, apparels matching the color of flag and other merchandise makes highly profitable rounds in market and on social media platforms to grap the attentions.

Besides the traditional sale points in different local markets, numerous local brands and retailers are offering their merchandise, including t-shirts, mobile phone covers, ready-made dresses and souvenirs, on popular online shopping platforms.

According to majority citizens, "We Pakistanis celebrate a lot of festivals and events but Independence Day has its own significance because on this day we are blessed with separate identity".

"Technology has made shopping easy," says Samra Asghar who has recently placed an online order for a few azadi t-shirts for his children, adding, now through these mediums every citizen can buy online anything from food to cell phones, even a house. It is a matter of a few clicks." A 22 years old Hamna Suleman said, mostly people wear Independence Day clothes and other accessories, adding, many online stores in Pakistan who are providing special discounts and deals for azadi clothes on this upcoming 14th August.

It is very easy to purchase special clothes on this special day at quite affordable rates through social media sites, she added.

A 19 years old student Haris Obaid said , different shopping stores ahead of Azadi day are offering deals on wide variety of white and green shirts to make the shopping experience of people pleasing specially for youngsters.

Online retailers said, green and White products with exclusive designs related to national day event like T-shirts and are especially designed for this occasion with eye-catching colors along with unique graphics printed on them.

Products of high quality are provided on very reasonable and low prices, said a retailer Asim Kami, adding, the most impressive thing about this stores are that comfortable products are crafted for customers with any age.

It becomes a matter of ego for youngsters to get dresses of their choice on special occasions like 14th August where everyone wears alluring clothes and matching accessories , said another retailer Kashif Hayyat.

In coming Jashn-e-Azaadi in Pakistan we are displaying mind-blowing online shopping deals and discounts.

A regular online customer Sundas Bakir said along with women, men are also taking active part to welcome this Azadi day to show their love and affection for the country.

