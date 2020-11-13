Eye department starts functioning in AKH Zawal Baba

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Al Khidmat Hospital (AKH) Zawal Baba Tamergara in collaboration with Al Kidmat Foundation Women Wing (AKFWW) Pakistan on Friday started Department of Ophthalmology for the patients of remote areas who were suffering from eye ailments.

The inauguration ceremony among others was attended by Vice President AFWW, Ayesha Saeed, and President Al Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khalid Waqas.

Addressing the ceremony, Khalid Waqas said that newly established eye block has been constructed following modern guidelines and equipped with all the necessary machines and equipment. He said that facility would help providing resolving problems of eye patients of far flung areas at their doorsteps.

He also expressed gratitude to AKFWW for establishing state-of-the-art facility in Taimergara and said that efforts would be continued to help people of remote areas in getting health facilities.