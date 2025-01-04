Open Menu

Eye Specialist Advises Early Diagnosis To Cure Colour Blindness In Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Eye specialist advises early diagnosis to cure colour blindness in children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) A renowned eye surgeon Dr. Umair Kidwai on Saturday while explaining the conditions of colour blindness disorder said that "Colour blindness is a vision problem where a person has difficulty distinguishing between certain colours, especially red and green.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that this happens when the colour-detecting cells in the eye, called cones, do not work properly.

He noted that colour blindness is usually inherited and passed down through families. "It is more common in men than women because it is linked to the X chromosome," he added.

Dr. Kidwai highlighted the different types of colour blindness, such as red-green colour blindness, blue-yellow colour blindness, and a rare condition called total colour blindness, where a person sees only in shades of gray.

Regarding treatment, he explained that while there is no cure for inherited colour blindness, special glasses or contact lenses can help some people see colours better.

"In cases where colour blindness is caused by an illness or injury, treating the underlying issue may improve vision," he said.

Dr. Kidwai emphasized the importance of early diagnosis, especially for children, as it can help them adapt and perform better in school and daily life.

Related Topics

Cure May Women

Recent Stories

Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

1 hour ago
 UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian ..

UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

2 hours ago
 Heatwave descends on south-east Australia

Heatwave descends on south-east Australia

3 hours ago
 First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parch ..

First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parchinar today after three-month c ..

3 hours ago
 Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres

Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres

3 hours ago
 Italy's gas reserves near 80%

Italy's gas reserves near 80%

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia

13 hours ago
 Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game ..

Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game against West Indies

14 hours ago
 Five killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks

Five killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks

14 hours ago
 AJK govt devises plan to address pressing environm ..

AJK govt devises plan to address pressing environmental issues

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan