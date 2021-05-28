Eye Specialist, two others die of Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Renowned Eye specialist was among three persons who died of Coronavirus in Hyderabad on Friday.

According to details Dr. Nisar Ahmed Memon, Superintending Engineer Irrigation Rohri Canal Shoaib Salmon and another patient breathed their last on Friday.

Bodies of the deceased were handed over to their heirs. Funeral prayers of the deceased were offered at their native places under strict SOPs. The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has appealed to people to wear masks and strictly follow corona SOPs.