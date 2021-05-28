UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eye Specialist, Two Others Die Of Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 11:50 PM

Eye Specialist, two others die of Coronavirus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Renowned Eye specialist was among three persons who died of Coronavirus in Hyderabad on Friday.

According to details Dr. Nisar Ahmed Memon, Superintending Engineer Irrigation Rohri Canal Shoaib Salmon and another patient breathed their last on Friday.

Bodies of the deceased were handed over to their heirs. Funeral prayers of the deceased were offered at their native places under strict SOPs. The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has appealed to people to wear masks and strictly follow corona SOPs.

Related Topics

Died Hyderabad Salmon Rohri Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Glasgow to Remain in Level Three Restrictions Due ..

39 minutes ago

Fregat Upper Stage With OneWeb Satellites Separate ..

39 minutes ago

China, West Need Common Set of Rules to Tackle Glo ..

39 minutes ago

Every sector showing positive indicators in countr ..

50 minutes ago

US State Dept. Seeks $665Mln to Counter Adversarie ..

50 minutes ago

US State Dept. Seeks Nearly $300Mln to Counter Rus ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.