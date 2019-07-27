Eye witness in Mureed Abbas murder case passes away

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Driver Nadeem had attempted to commit suicide last week following a quarrel with his wife.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 27th July, 2019) An eye witness of Bol news anchor Mureed Abbas murder has passed away in Jinnah Hospital.

Media reports said that the driver of main accused Atif Zaman has died today.

Driver Nadeem was shifted to the ICU after his condition got serious on July 24.

Nadeem’s brother Aqeel had in a press conference said that he had been working as Atif Zaman’s driver for six months and had attempted suicide on July 19 following a quarrel with his wife.

According to investigation sources, Nadeem was called for a statement but he did not appear.

Aqeel said that Nadeem used to visit his family rarely because of his job so they don’t know much about the case.

On July 9, suspect Atif Zaman killed a tv anchor Mureed Abbas and his friend upon some money dispute.

Suspect also shot himself after killing TV anchor but he is under observation in the hospital after police arrest him.

Atif Zaman had grabbed almost Rs500 million from over 70 people. Around 30 to 40 people from media industry, including Mureed Abbas, had invested in Atif Zaman’s business. Every person used to invest at least Rs100 million in the business. Against this investment, the investors were given a profit of Rs50,000 every month. Mureed had invested Rs100-Rs200 million in Atif’s business. Atif owed him Rs5 million.

Atif used to get people to trust him by employing technical antics and faced immense financial crunch after the smuggled goods were confiscated. He had to spend hefty amount of money to retrieve them.

This had caused him to fail to return the due profits to his business partners on time which in turn had made them lose their trust in him, Zaman stated in his statement.

Frustrated with the situation and abduction threats for his wife and son, Atif took this extreme step.