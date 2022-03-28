Eye witnesses to be cross examined in Priyantha Kumara case from Mar 29: Secretary Prosecution

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Secretary Prosecution Nadeem Sarwar on Monday said that cross examination of the eye witnesses in Priyantha Kumara case would start from March 29.

As per a press release issued here, the secretary stated that the prosecution was taking all steps and hoped that justice would be meted out in the Priyantha Kumara case. He said that the statements of 31 witnesses had been recorded whereas the defence lawyers had also completed cross examination of 17 witnesses so far.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had indicted 80 accused in the case on March 12 after filing of challan by the prosecution whereas a separate trial was in progress for 9 juveniles.

The prosecution in its challan included 40 witnesses besides videos, digital evidence, DNA and forensic evidence.

A mob in Sialkot tortured Sri Lankan Priyantha Kumara, who was working as a manager at a local factory, to death over blasphemy allegations on December 3, 2021.