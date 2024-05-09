ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Thursday that eyes of the whole world were focused on the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China.

During a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, the two leaders discussed Pakistan-China relations, China Pakistan Economic Corridor, government initiatives to revive Pakistan's economy and other important issues.

During the discussion regarding Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's upcoming visit to China, the minister said that besides the ongoing projects under CPEC, new projects and investment in CPEC will also be discussed.

"The relations between Pakistan and China are based on friendship, trust and mutual respect," he said adding the relationship between the two countries has taken the form of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The CPEC was an important cooperation project between the two countries and China was Pakistan's largest trading partner.

"Thanks to CPEC, the access of Chinese products to the markets of Pakistan and Pakistani products to China has increased", he remarked.

Tarar said that China's cooperation in the completion of several major projects in Pakistan under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project was enviable.

The federal minister of information also informed the Chinese ambassador about the government's economic initiatives and the visits of high-level delegations from Saudi Arabia and Iran.

"Economic indicators are becoming positive after the present government came to power," he said and added that international journals were also predicting improvement in Pakistani economy.

The Chinese ambassador appreciated the government's economic initiatives and expressed the hope that the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would continue on the road to progress and prosperity.

The minister also informed the Chinese Ambassador about the government's measures to protect Chinese citizens in Pakistan.

In the meeting, it was also agreed to promote cooperation between the two countries in the fields of information and culture.

During the visit of the Prime Minister to China, the news exchange agreement between China's news agency "Xinhua" and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) will also be signed, he said.

During the meeting both sides also agreed to promote cultural and educational exchanges between the two countries.

At the end of the meeting, both the leaders expressed their determination to continue cooperation with each other in multiple sectors.