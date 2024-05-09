Eyes Of Entire World Focused On PM's Upcoming Visit To China: Tarar
Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2024 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Thursday that eyes of the whole world were focused on the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China.
During a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, the two leaders discussed Pakistan-China relations, China Pakistan Economic Corridor, government initiatives to revive Pakistan's economy and other important issues.
During the discussion regarding Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's upcoming visit to China, the minister said that besides the ongoing projects under CPEC, new projects and investment in CPEC will also be discussed.
"The relations between Pakistan and China are based on friendship, trust and mutual respect," he said adding the relationship between the two countries has taken the form of a comprehensive strategic partnership.
The CPEC was an important cooperation project between the two countries and China was Pakistan's largest trading partner.
"Thanks to CPEC, the access of Chinese products to the markets of Pakistan and Pakistani products to China has increased", he remarked.
Tarar said that China's cooperation in the completion of several major projects in Pakistan under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project was enviable.
The federal minister of information also informed the Chinese ambassador about the government's economic initiatives and the visits of high-level delegations from Saudi Arabia and Iran.
"Economic indicators are becoming positive after the present government came to power," he said and added that international journals were also predicting improvement in Pakistani economy.
The Chinese ambassador appreciated the government's economic initiatives and expressed the hope that the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would continue on the road to progress and prosperity.
The minister also informed the Chinese Ambassador about the government's measures to protect Chinese citizens in Pakistan.
In the meeting, it was also agreed to promote cooperation between the two countries in the fields of information and culture.
During the visit of the Prime Minister to China, the news exchange agreement between China's news agency "Xinhua" and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) will also be signed, he said.
During the meeting both sides also agreed to promote cultural and educational exchanges between the two countries.
At the end of the meeting, both the leaders expressed their determination to continue cooperation with each other in multiple sectors.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday
CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval
Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry
Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms
N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours
Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with right wing
Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid showdown
Olympic flame arrives on French soil for Paris Games
Punjab Finance Minister announces expansion of Social Protection Authority's man ..
Kenya inks deal to end doctors' strike
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP govt to give relief to masses in budget: Minister19 seconds ago
-
Unidentified gunman shot dead Seven laborers in Gwadar22 seconds ago
-
May 9 heart-wrenching incident, darkest day in human history: Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh10 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister condemns terrorist incident in Gawdar1 hour ago
-
No soft-pedaling of May 9 incidents; no absolution for orchestrators: PM2 hours ago
-
Property dispute claims life11 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road mishap11 hours ago
-
Vehicle lifter arrested, 30 motorcycles recovered: SP Lyallpur Town11 hours ago
-
Using politics as cover to harm national institutions not acceptable: GB CM11 hours ago
-
Shuhada Solidarity Convention tomorrow11 hours ago
-
Using politics as cover to harm national institutions not acceptable: GB CM11 hours ago
-
PM draws line between national heroes and traitors on May 911 hours ago