EZ Shifa’s CTO meets Mustafa Kamal

The Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of EZ Shifa called on the Federal Minister for Health Mustafa Kamal on Monday to discuss the national expansion of a cutting-edge telemedicine initiative to transform healthcare delivery across Pakistan

The Minister was given a detailed briefing on the features of EZ Shifa’s digital clinic. The Minister appreciated the innovation and underscored the importance of leveraging technology to address critical healthcare gaps.

Speaking on the occasion, Mustafa Kamal stated, “The implementation of telemedicine in the health sector will prove to be a revolutionary step. It will allow us to deliver access to doctors and medicines directly to people’s doorsteps.”

Highlighting the importance of the initiative, he added, “A significant portion of our population cannot reach hospitals. Strengthening the Primary healthcare system is the need of the hour.

He said currently, 70% of patients bypass Basic Health Units (BHUs) and head straight to major hospitals. "With telemedicine, we can reduce the burden on large hospitals and make primary health centers more functional.

Kamal emphasized the power of connectivity. “Today, almost every individual is linked to technology. We must harness this connectivity to deliver health services more effectively as medical consultation is now just a phone call away.”

He also noted that telemedicine would especially benefit underprivileged patients and those living in remote areas who struggle to access hospitals. “We envision a future where healthcare reaches even the farthest corners of the country through digital means.”

Kamal shared that efforts are underway to link every citizen’s medical records with their national identity card for better integration and continuity of care.

To ensure the success of the project, pharmaceutical companies will be invited to establish factory outlets for medicine distribution.

The initiative will be implemented under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, with technology providers selected through a transparent bidding process.

“This is a revolutionary step in ensuring public access to modern healthcare facilities,” he said.

