EZ Shifa’s CTO Meets Mustafa Kamal
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 10:21 PM
The Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of EZ Shifa called on the Federal Minister for Health Mustafa Kamal on Monday to discuss the national expansion of a cutting-edge telemedicine initiative to transform healthcare delivery across Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of EZ Shifa called on the Federal Minister for Health Mustafa Kamal on Monday to discuss the national expansion of a cutting-edge telemedicine initiative to transform healthcare delivery across Pakistan.
The Minister was given a detailed briefing on the features of EZ Shifa’s digital clinic. The Minister appreciated the innovation and underscored the importance of leveraging technology to address critical healthcare gaps.
Speaking on the occasion, Mustafa Kamal stated, “The implementation of telemedicine in the health sector will prove to be a revolutionary step. It will allow us to deliver access to doctors and medicines directly to people’s doorsteps.”
Highlighting the importance of the initiative, he added, “A significant portion of our population cannot reach hospitals. Strengthening the Primary healthcare system is the need of the hour.
He said currently, 70% of patients bypass Basic Health Units (BHUs) and head straight to major hospitals. "With telemedicine, we can reduce the burden on large hospitals and make primary health centers more functional.
”
Kamal emphasized the power of connectivity. “Today, almost every individual is linked to technology. We must harness this connectivity to deliver health services more effectively as medical consultation is now just a phone call away.”
He also noted that telemedicine would especially benefit underprivileged patients and those living in remote areas who struggle to access hospitals. “We envision a future where healthcare reaches even the farthest corners of the country through digital means.”
Kamal shared that efforts are underway to link every citizen’s medical records with their national identity card for better integration and continuity of care.
To ensure the success of the project, pharmaceutical companies will be invited to establish factory outlets for medicine distribution.
The initiative will be implemented under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, with technology providers selected through a transparent bidding process.
“This is a revolutionary step in ensuring public access to modern healthcare facilities,” he said.
Recent Stories
AJK President seeks OIC's assistance to Kashmiris in securing their internationa ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah at his residence ..
OEC, PVTC MoU key labor milestone: Salik Hussain
IG Punjab orders weekly general parade
UAE economic delegation visits Côte d’Ivoire to strengthen cooperation
Drug pusher sentenced to 10 years jail
PAF officers discuss animal offal disposal issue with Mayor Hyderabad
One killed, another injured as rickshaw overturns
EZ Shifa’s CTO meets Mustafa Kamal
Make-A-Wish signs cooperation protocol with Ahl Masr Hospital to support burn pa ..
NUST Balochistan to host Open House 2025, bringing together academia, industry
PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
OEC, PVTC MoU key labor milestone: Salik Hussain5 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab orders weekly general parade2 minutes ago
-
Drug pusher sentenced to 10 years jail2 minutes ago
-
PAF officers discuss animal offal disposal issue with Mayor Hyderabad2 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured as rickshaw overturns2 minutes ago
-
EZ Shifa’s CTO meets Mustafa Kamal2 minutes ago
-
NUST Balochistan to host Open House 2025, bringing together academia, industry12 minutes ago
-
Construction of Motorways in Sindh Govt's top priority: Aleem Khan14 minutes ago
-
PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, security12 minutes ago
-
BFA continues crackdown against vegetable grown with sewage water14 minutes ago
-
PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, security12 minutes ago
-
Reserved Seats in Parliament, SC to continue hearing14 minutes ago