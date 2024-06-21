EZDMC, KPT&GC Discuss Provision Of Cheap Electricity To Economic Zones
Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2024 | 11:21 PM
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak and CEO KP Transmission & Grid Company (KPT&GC) Mohammad Ayub held a meeting to formulate plan to provide cheap hydel power to economic zones in the province
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak and CEO KP Transmission & Grid Company (KPT&GC) Mohammad Ayub held a meeting to formulate plan to provide cheap hydel power to economic zones in the province.
During meeting, the CEO KP-EZDMC, Javed Iqbal Khattak gave a detailed presentation on the company’s operated economic zones and highlighted their in the province, said a press release issued here on Friday.
The meeting were attended by Tila Muhammad Khan Advisor KPT&GC, Asif Raza, Director Commercial PEDO, Nadeem Anwar, Advisor Energy KP-EZDMC and Amir Marwat Head of Energy Department KP-EZDMC.
Khattak emphasized that coordinated and focused efforts are required in achieving the objective.
The CEO KPT&GC told the meeting that they are planning to provide 1000 MW of cheap electricity to industries in the next 5 years.
The meeting was one of its kind and is expected to prove as a key milestone in achieving the objective of providing cheaper electricity to economic zones of KP.
Recent Stories
Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies
EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan
71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad
Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak
Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts
Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promoting peace, brotherhood
RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' Road
Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 per cent
70 % approved schemes part of Balochistan PSDP: Bugti
President pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birthday anniversar ..
Mashhood congratulates Mahnoor, Mehwish, Haider Sultan for winning Gold Medals
World 'cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza’: UN chief
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies5 minutes ago
-
71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad5 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak6 minutes ago
-
Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts10 minutes ago
-
Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promoting peace, brotherhood10 minutes ago
-
RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' Road10 minutes ago
-
70 % approved schemes part of Balochistan PSDP: Bugti2 minutes ago
-
President pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birthday anniversary2 minutes ago
-
Mashhood congratulates Mahnoor, Mehwish, Haider Sultan for winning Gold Medals2 minutes ago
-
Speaker KP assembly chairs meeting to address people local issues2 minutes ago
-
PML-N focusing on strengthening economy: Member Punjab Assembly Salma Butt2 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif grieved over martyrdom of security personnel in Kurram Distri ..2 minutes ago