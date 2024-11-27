F-8 Interchange underpass to open by Dec 31, project completion in Feb: Mohsin Naqvi

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday visited the F-8 Exchange Chowk Interchange project to review the ongoing construction progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday visited the F-8 Exchange Chowk Interchange project to review the ongoing construction progress.

He announced that the underpass will be opened for traffic on December 31, while the entire project will be inaugurated in the second week of February.

The minister emphasized the importance of completing the project within the set timeframe and commended the contractor, CDA (Capital Development Authority), and workers for maintaining round-the-clock construction even during protests. He urged them to sustain their high level of commitment.

In a major development for traffic management, Naqvi revealed plans to make F-10 Chowk signal-free to ensure smoother traffic flow on Jinnah Avenue.

He reviewed the out-plan for the F-10 Chowk project, recommended changes and instructed for the construction to begin promptly.

"Our aim is to provide maximum convenience to the public," said Naqvi, adding that the successful completion of these projects will result in significant improvements to Islamabad’s traffic system.

During a detailed briefing, officials informed the minister that Piling work will conclude by December 3 and Pile caps will be completed by December 12 while

the entire interchange project is on track to be finalized within a record timeline.

The F-10 Chowk initiative is expected to be completed in tandem with the F-8 Interchange, promising long-term benefits for commuters.