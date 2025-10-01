Open Menu

F-9 Park Parking Firing: Two Accused Held, Weapon Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 06:00 PM

F-9 park parking firing: two accused held, weapon recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested two accused after an exchange of fire outside McDonald’s at F-9 Park during the early hours of Tuesday.

An official told APP on Wednesday that at around 2:35 a.m., the accused Umar Farooq, resident of E-11/3, and Hassan Shah, resident of G-11, opened aerial fire from car No. AGB-783 was in the restaurant’s parking area, creating panic among citizens present there.

He said that upon receiving information, a police team from Margalla Police Station immediately reached the spot, where the accused also opened fire at the police party.

The police, using tactical expertise, managed to overpower the culprits inside the car.

He said that during resistance, a constable’s uniform was torn while apprehending the accused. The police recovered a pistol and two magazines from their possession and shifted them to Margalla Police Station.

The accused were booked under FIR No. 603/25 with sections 324 (attempt to murder), 153 (provoking riot), and 186 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of duty). A police spokesman said further investigation was underway to identify possible facilitators of the accused.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

51 minutes ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

51 minutes ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

53 minutes ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

57 minutes ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 MoHAP, WHO organise training programme to enhance ..

MoHAP, WHO organise training programme to enhance elderly care capacities

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Customs, US Customs and Border Protectio ..

Abu Dhabi Customs, US Customs and Border Protection explore enhanced cooperation

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 202 ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 2025' badminton championship

2 hours ago
 TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Batte ..

TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Battery, Stylish Design, and Everyd ..

3 hours ago
 Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends facult ..

Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends faculty councils to clinical discipl ..

3 hours ago
 PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Colle ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuval ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan