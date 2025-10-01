F-9 park parking firing: two accused held, weapon recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested two accused after an exchange of fire outside McDonald’s at F-9 Park during the early hours of Tuesday.

An official told APP on Wednesday that at around 2:35 a.m., the accused Umar Farooq, resident of E-11/3, and Hassan Shah, resident of G-11, opened aerial fire from car No. AGB-783 was in the restaurant’s parking area, creating panic among citizens present there.

He said that upon receiving information, a police team from Margalla Police Station immediately reached the spot, where the accused also opened fire at the police party.

The police, using tactical expertise, managed to overpower the culprits inside the car.

He said that during resistance, a constable’s uniform was torn while apprehending the accused. The police recovered a pistol and two magazines from their possession and shifted them to Margalla Police Station.

The accused were booked under FIR No. 603/25 with sections 324 (attempt to murder), 153 (provoking riot), and 186 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of duty). A police spokesman said further investigation was underway to identify possible facilitators of the accused.

