F-9 Park Parking Firing: Two Accused Held, Weapon Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested two accused after an exchange of fire outside McDonald’s at F-9 Park during the early hours of Tuesday.
An official told APP on Wednesday that at around 2:35 a.m., the accused Umar Farooq, resident of E-11/3, and Hassan Shah, resident of G-11, opened aerial fire from car No. AGB-783 was in the restaurant’s parking area, creating panic among citizens present there.
He said that upon receiving information, a police team from Margalla Police Station immediately reached the spot, where the accused also opened fire at the police party.
The police, using tactical expertise, managed to overpower the culprits inside the car.
He said that during resistance, a constable’s uniform was torn while apprehending the accused. The police recovered a pistol and two magazines from their possession and shifted them to Margalla Police Station.
The accused were booked under FIR No. 603/25 with sections 324 (attempt to murder), 153 (provoking riot), and 186 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of duty). A police spokesman said further investigation was underway to identify possible facilitators of the accused.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
MoHAP, WHO organise training programme to enhance elderly care capacities
Abu Dhabi Customs, US Customs and Border Protection explore enhanced cooperation
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 2025' badminton championship
TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Battery, Stylish Design, and Everyd ..
Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends faculty councils to clinical discipl ..
PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
F-9 park parking firing: two accused held, weapon recovered34 seconds ago
-
Floods are a national issue beyond politics: Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry37 seconds ago
-
Bangladesh High Commission moves to new premises44 seconds ago
-
Ali Pervaiz meets senior leadership from international and local energy sector48 seconds ago
-
Six held in police crackdown in Gujrat53 seconds ago
-
Ethiopian envoy awarded honorary PhD degree11 minutes ago
-
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari calls for urgent action on breast cancer awareness in Pakistan11 minutes ago
-
PFA seals milk centre in Sialkot21 minutes ago
-
Brother killed in family dispute in DI Khan21 minutes ago
-
LHC raised objections on Sheikh Rashid's petition against May 9 cases21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran reaffirm resolve to curb narcotics trade21 minutes ago
-
DINAR Cancer Hospital launches month-long awareness campaign for cancer31 minutes ago