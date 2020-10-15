FA, FSc of annual exam started under SOPs in Balcohistan: says Yousaf

Chairman Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Quetta Prof. Muhammad Yousuf Baloch on Thursday said Faculty of Art (FA) and Faculty of Science (FSc) annual examination of 2020 have been started across province under standard operating procedures (SOPs).

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Quetta Prof. Muhammad Yousuf Baloch on Thursday said Faculty of Art (FA) and Faculty of Science (FSc) annual examination of 2020 have been started across province under standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He also instructed examination staffs to take strict action against those students involved in copying during the exam, saying elimination of imitation was vital for better future of the students.

The professor Muhammad Yousaf Baloch made this direction while talking to examination staff of FA, and FSc who had been assigned for looking the process of the examination.

"At least 13,000 students from across the province are taking part to FA, FSc examination for which 142 exam centers had been set up under standard operation procedures (SOPs) despite 400 personnel had been assigned to monitor the examination hall in the province", he said.

He said that children are our future therefore provision of quality education is essential for them. It is prime responsibility of teachers to take possible steps against copying culture in order to ensure ending of imitation from examination halls for improvement of standard education.

He further sated that students should use their mental faculties to focus on education so that they could better acquire knowledge and serve the country and the nation.

Muhammad Yousaf Baloch said the Government of Balochistan, especially the Provincial Minister for Education, Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind, and the Secretary Colleges, in accordance with the vision have requested the special teams of the Director Colleges to cooperate with the civil administration for ensuring implementation SOPs in the establishment examination halls for eradicating the coronavirus.

Students can be saved from the pandemic virus through precautionary steps, he said adding that Balochistan is the only province in which the promotion policy has been implemented and the summary has been approved and now the special examinations of Inter are also being conducted on time.

He said it was also reasonable for the students to play their role to follow SOPs in the examination halls for controlling the pandemic, saying the Balochistan Board is always striving for a better future for the students.