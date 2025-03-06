Open Menu

FA Team Inspect Food Outlets To Ensue Quality Foods

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2025 | 01:40 PM

FA team inspect food outlets to ensue quality foods

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram, the Food Authority (FA) team on Thursday inspected various food outlets on Bannu Road to review the quality of food and sanitation arrangements.

The team fined a kebab shop for not implementing food safety Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs).

During the inspection, the team collected samples of milk, oil, beverages, salt and tea and analyzed them on the spot with the help of a modern mobile laboratory, in which all the milk samples were found satisfactory.

APP/azq/378

