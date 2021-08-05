FAB likely to get environmental approval for its Hqs building soon

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) is expected to grant environmental approval for the construction of headquarters building of the Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) in Sector G-8/1 of the Federal Capital soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) is expected to grant environmental approval for the construction of headquarters building of the Frequency Allocation board (FAB) in Sector G-8/1 of the Federal Capital soon.

The FAB request in that regard had undergone the required procedure, including a public hearing, and was at the final stage of approval, a Pak-EPA news release said on Thursday.

"With its continuous efforts, the Pak-EPA strives to ensure that no project proponent commences construction in the Islamabad Capital Territory without an environmental approval," the new release said.