Fabio Marissmo urges India bury hatchet; assures support on GSP-Plus status

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Vice President European Parliament Fabio Massimo Castaldo has said that India should foster dialogue with Pakistan on all disputes and bury the hatchet for collective good of the people and lasting peace in the region.

Addressing a joint press conference with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohamamd Sarwar at the Governor's House here on Friday, he said it was never too late to forge peace, adding if Germany and France could become friends after decades of wars and battles, why Pakistan and India can't be friends.

Fabio Massimo said the European Parliament was ready to mediate between Pakistan and India if both the countries agreed to the proposal.

Fabio Massimo Castaldo is on a two-day visit to Pakistan on the special invitation of Govenror Punjab Chaudhry Mohamamd Sarwar to press the case of renewal of GSP-Plus Status and apprise the European countries of the sorry plight of Muslims in India. Member European Parliament Wajid Khan and Chairman, Pak-Europe Friendship Federation Chaudhry Pervez Iqbal were also present.

He, as Vice President of the European Parliament's Committee on Human Rights, criticized human right violations in the IOK, adding that the European Parliament believed in protecting the rights of the vulnerable, women and children in all parts of the world.

He urged the need to promote dialogue adding that both the neighboring countries must foster dialogue and urged the Indian authorities to desist from violence and repression in the IOK so that the people of Kashmir could lead normal lives On the GSP-Plus status, the European leader assured to support Pakistan's cause of renewal of GSP-Plus status in the European parliament besides exchanges to promote trade, people to people contacts among Pakistan and European countries. He said GSP-Plus was a great success and mutually benefitted Pakistan and the European countries Vice President European Parliament hinted at entering new agreements with Pakistan which would help improve quality of life, create jobs, trade relations and exchanges which would be of great economic advantage for the European countries and my own country Italy.

He hailed the sacrifices of the security forces and people in their quest to defeat terrorism in the region, adding that the Pakistan had to pay a terrible price of war against terror as 70000 lives were lost in the quest for peace in the world.

He said the terrorists were responsible for misrepresentation of islam as the true Islamic values were quite opposed to what the terrorist preached, stressing that the battle against the terrorist should be fought together and present true face of Islam which is benevolent, kind and merciful.

Fabio said "The European parliament rejects controversial Indian Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as it believes in the protection of religious, cultural, ethical and dignity and values of people".

He said people should not be discriminated against in the name of religion Earlier, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohamamd Sarwar said India was committing heinous crimes against humanity in Kashmir and other parts of India with the introduction of CAA, adding that people from all religions including Hindus, Sikhs, Parsi and Christians had been protesting against the draconian laws being introduced Governor Punjab feared that Indian Premier Narendra Modi was planning genocide of Muslims through RSS in India, urging the international powers to take notice of Indian atrocities instead of becoming silence spectators.

He urged the VP European Parliament to help country in the renewal of GSP-Plus status for the country, adding Foreign Ministry, Commerce Ministry and his office were working in unison to ensure.

Sarwar said Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon be invited by the European Parliament to address the parliament.

Earlier, Vice President European Parliament Fabio Massimo Castaldo and member European Parliament Wajid Khan met Governor Punjab. Regional situation, Kashmir issue, India's war hysteria, extension in GSP-Plus status for Pakistan and other matters were discussed in the meeting.