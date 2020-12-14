UrduPoint.com
Fable Of 'Sharif Raj' Buried In Lahore: Shahbaz Gill

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Fable of 'Sharif Raj' buried in Lahore: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that December 13 was the last day of 'Sharif Raj' when the fable of 'Sharifs' was buried in Lahore after the failed gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, he said that the people stand with the agenda of Prime Minister Imran Khan to take forward the country on the path of progress and prosperity.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz was a Punjab based party.

He strongly condemned Mahmood Khan Achakzai's remarks in Lahore rally.

Gill said that Punjab was the land of brave and gallant sons which received seven Nishan-e-Haider added that the people of Punjab had sacrificed everything for Pakistan.

He said that one should read the history and know that father of Mahmood Khan Achakzai was in the Indian National Congress and was against Pakistan movement.

He said that the daughter of Nawaz Sharif provided him a platform and he got an opportunity to speak against people of Punjab and particularly Lahoris.

He asked PML-N MNAs not to support these anti-Pakistan people.

He said that PPP should ask its chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that what he was doing? He asked if Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was still in the PPP or he had become vice chairman of PML-N.

He said that the way Maryam Safdar had been destroying her party's reputation, PTI does not need to do anything.

He also condemned Maulana Fazal Rehman for using un-parliamentary language for the Pashtoons and particularly Bhittani, Marwat, Khattak and Banochi tribes.

He said that earlier in Quetta, Karachi and Lahore un-parliamentary language was used by PDM leadership.

He said that they should compete with Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) but not people of Pakistan and tribes.

Dr. Shahbaz Gill said that PDM should apologize to the people for using un-parliamentary language in the gatherings, adding that the language used by them cannot be repeated.

