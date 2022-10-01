UrduPoint.com

Fabricated Cypher Story Blatant Attempt To Harm Pakistan's Foreign Relations: Ahsan Iqbal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Fabricated cypher story blatant attempt to harm Pakistan's foreign relations: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Prof Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said it had been proved that Imran Khan crafted a story around the cypher, and conspired to put Pakistan's foreign relations at stake.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the missing of cypher's copy from the Prime Minister Office (PMO) was a serious issue. There was a protocol for sensitive documents of the state, if violated; one should be prepared for legal action, he added.

He further said the PMO's records showed that the cypher's copy was received there.

The then secretary to the prime minister had also admitted that he had given the copy received in the PMO to the prime minister, he added.

Ahsan said it had formerly been decided to launch a thorough investigation into the matter to ascertain where did the copy go.

Responding to a question about audio-leaks, the minister said the National Security Council (NSC) had formed a high-level committee to investigate into the matter. "Whoever is found involved will be treated as per the law."

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Ahsan Iqbal From

Recent Stories

Suicide attack on Kabul classroom kills 20, mostly ..

Suicide attack on Kabul classroom kills 20, mostly young women

26 minutes ago
 UN agencies making all-out efforts to tackle post ..

UN agencies making all-out efforts to tackle post flood situation in Pakistan

26 minutes ago
 NATO Secretary General Says Alliance Not Party to ..

NATO Secretary General Says Alliance Not Party to Conflict in Ukraine

26 minutes ago
 Biden Says Nord Stream Pipeline Incident 'Delibera ..

Biden Says Nord Stream Pipeline Incident 'Deliberate Act of Sabotage,' US Invest ..

26 minutes ago
 Acting VC SMBBMU chairs meeting of Core committee

Acting VC SMBBMU chairs meeting of Core committee

29 minutes ago
 Six drug peddlers arrested from Defence, Clifton

Six drug peddlers arrested from Defence, Clifton

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.