UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FAC Arranges Exhibition Of Quaid's Rare Photos

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

FAC arranges exhibition of Quaid's rare photos

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) on Friday arranged an exhibition of more than 90 rare photographs of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Speaking on the inauguration of the exhibition, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari said the photographs were an asset of the nation which depicted various aspects of the life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

On this occasion, Director Arts Council Zahid Iqbal said the photographs had been preserved in their original condition and shape.

Earlier, the AC City also inaugurate photo exhibition at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Art Galleryand a cut was also cut to celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad AliJinnah.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Muhammad Ali Jinnah Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Recent Stories

Govt to prefer import of COVID-19 vaccine based on ..

1 hour ago

SCI launches seasonal campaign &#039;Warm Winter&# ..

1 hour ago

Inflation rose to 0.11 per cent this week, Bureau ..

1 hour ago

PDM summons an important session on January 2

2 hours ago

FIFA president Infantino to speak at Dubai Interna ..

2 hours ago

Govt takes effective measures for industries: mini ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.