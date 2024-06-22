FAC arranges family culture festival

The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) has organised the family culture festival to provide entertainment to families

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) has organised the family culture festival to provide entertainment to families.

Director Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad Division Muhammad Abrar Alam said here on Saturday that the festival comprised of various programmes including magic show, puppet show, folk music, etc.

Renowned magician Ghulam Murtaza and signer Rubi Reshama performed at the festival.

A large number of people, their families and children participated in the festival and enjoyed it a lot, he added.