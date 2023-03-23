FAC arranges painting exhibition

The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) arranged a painting exhibition under the title of "Roshani Ka Safar" on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) arranged a painting exhibition under the title of "Roshani Ka Safar" on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar inaugurated the exhibition while Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ahmad Saeed Manj, Director Arts Council Zahid Iqbal, Chief Executive Officer District education Authority Iftikhar Khan, Assistant Director Asad Hayat Naul and others were also present.

The deputy commissioner, director FAC and others also spoke on the occasion and highlighted various aspectsof the exhibition.