Open Menu

FAC Arranges Painting Exhibition To Mark Quaid-e-Azam Day

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2023 | 06:10 PM

FAC arranges painting exhibition to mark Quaid-e-Azam Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) organized a painting exhibition here on Monday to mark the 147th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Deputy Director FAC Muhammad Imran Raza inaugurated the exhibition in which rare pictures and portraits of Quaid-e-Azam and other personalities were displayed.

A large number of people belonging to different walks of life participated in the inaugural ceremony and showed keen interest in the painting exhibition which highlighted various aspects of Quaid-e-Azam’s life and his services rendered for the creation of Pakistan.

Later, renowned actors also presented concert band performance and sang nationals songs to pay tributes to the great services of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Assistant Director FAC Asad Hayat Naul, Hannan Bukhari, Assistant Prof Zain Manzoor and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Recent Stories

I was offered BAT symbol but I declined: Pervez Kh ..

I was offered BAT symbol but I declined: Pervez Khattak

52 minutes ago
 COAS calls for promoting greater interfaith harmon ..

COAS calls for promoting greater interfaith harmony in society

1 hour ago
 Renowned Actor Nisar Qadri passes away in Rawalpin ..

Renowned Actor Nisar Qadri passes away in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
 Pakistan all set to take on Kangaroos in second Te ..

Pakistan all set to take on Kangaroos in second Test match tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Nusrat Sehar Abbasi announces retirement from acti ..

Nusrat Sehar Abbasi announces retirement from active politics

4 hours ago
 Elections 2024: Scrutiny of nomination papers star ..

Elections 2024: Scrutiny of nomination papers starts today

7 hours ago
Sarfraz out as Pakistan announces Squad changes fo ..

Sarfraz out as Pakistan announces Squad changes for 2nd Test against Australia

7 hours ago
 Gas pipeline explosion sparks fire in Rawalpindi

Gas pipeline explosion sparks fire in Rawalpindi

7 hours ago
 Nation celebrates Quaid's birth anniversary today ..

Nation celebrates Quaid's birth anniversary today with zeal

8 hours ago
 President, PM stresses upon unity under Quaid’s ..

President, PM stresses upon unity under Quaid’s guiding principles

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2023

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan