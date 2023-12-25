FAC arranges painting exhibition to mark Quaid-e-Azam Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) organized a painting exhibition here on Monday to mark the 147th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Deputy Director FAC Muhammad Imran Raza inaugurated the exhibition in which rare pictures and portraits of Quaid-e-Azam and other personalities were displayed.

A large number of people belonging to different walks of life participated in the inaugural ceremony and showed keen interest in the painting exhibition which highlighted various aspects of Quaid-e-Azam’s life and his services rendered for the creation of Pakistan.

Later, renowned actors also presented concert band performance and sang nationals songs to pay tributes to the great services of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Assistant Director FAC Asad Hayat Naul, Hannan Bukhari, Assistant Prof Zain Manzoor and others were also present on the occasion.