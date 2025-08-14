FAC Celebrates Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 11:19 PM
Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad Division has celebrated Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq with a vibrant series of cultural and patriotic events by bringing together students, artists and citizens in a display of national pride
A spokesman of Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) said that the celebrations featured an art competition, an Azadi Mushaira, an evening of music, national songs, speeches, cake-cutting and captivating tableau performances.
The highlight of the celebrations was a painting competition on the theme of “Beautiful Pakistan”. It was divided into two categories and students aged 8 to 17 year and 18 to 35 years participated in it.
More than 70 talented young artists showcased their creative skills, competing for top honors, with the first prize carrying Rs 15,000, the second Rs.12,000 and the third Rs.10,000, spokesman added.
Deputy Director Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad Muhammad Imran Raza along with chief guest Director General (DG) Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Dilawar Khan Chaddhar, Assistant Commissioner (City) Umar Adil and Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) Zulqarnain also distributed cash prizes and certificates among the position holders and encouraged the budding artists to continue exploring their creative potential.
As part of the festivities, an enchanting Sham-e-Mausiqi (musicial evening) was hosted at Faisalabad Arts Council where renowned singers Shuja Ehsan, Aqsa and other performers stirred patriotic emotions with heartfelt national songs. The audience joined it and created a deeply spirited atmosphere.
The day also witnessed a symbolic cake-cutting ceremony attended by Divisional Director of education Ali Ahmad Sian. Renowned artist Qamar Sultan, Deputy Director of Punjab Council of Arts Muhammad Imran Raza, Assistant Director Asad Hayat and Assistant Director Dr. Muzammil Murtaza were also present on the occasion.
The students took the stage to perform national songs, deliver speeches and present tableaux which depicted Pakistan’s history and achievements, earning rounds of applause from the audience.
Later, certificates of appreciation were also awarded to acknowledge their enthusiastic participation.
A large gathering of prominent artists, social figures, students and citizens participated in it. They showed their unity in honoring the country’s independence through art, music and cultural expression.
